Naples Global Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Aflac by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,107,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 79.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Aflac by 1,135.0% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 20,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 19,068 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFL. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.82.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $76.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.03 and a twelve month high of $78.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.42. The stock has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $582,012.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,286,000. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

