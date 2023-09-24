National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised National Health Investors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on National Health Investors from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.75.

NHI opened at $51.32 on Wednesday. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $47.54 and a 12-month high of $60.53. The company has a current ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 142.29%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director James R. Jobe acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.40 per share, for a total transaction of $51,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,920.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 336.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in National Health Investors by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

