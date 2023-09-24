NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Hits 1-Day Volume of $22.67 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00004169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and $22.67 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00033732 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026670 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00011159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000820 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 941,671,517 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 941,671,517 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.10721399 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 294 active market(s) with $23,805,966.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.