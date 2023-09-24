Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Down 59.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NEPT opened at $1.61 on Thursday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $76.80. The firm has a market cap of $966,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($12.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($11.20) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.65 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 130.06% and a negative return on equity of 263.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -43.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Neptune Wellness Solutions

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEPT. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 399,362 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 542,815 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares during the period. 14.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

