Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Down 59.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ NEPT opened at $1.61 on Thursday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $76.80. The firm has a market cap of $966,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40.
Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($12.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($11.20) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.65 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 130.06% and a negative return on equity of 263.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -43.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
