Newmont (NYSE:NEM) & TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Critical Review

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) and TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Newmont has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TRX Gold has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Newmont and TRX Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newmont -6.77% 5.74% 2.97% TRX Gold -9.55% -11.99% -8.65%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newmont 0 3 10 0 2.77 TRX Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Newmont and TRX Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Newmont currently has a consensus price target of $58.01, indicating a potential upside of 42.40%. TRX Gold has a consensus price target of $1.30, indicating a potential upside of 237.66%. Given TRX Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TRX Gold is more favorable than Newmont.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Newmont and TRX Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newmont $11.92 billion 2.72 -$429.00 million ($0.96) -42.44 TRX Gold $15.09 million 7.06 -$6.22 million ($0.01) -38.50

TRX Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Newmont. Newmont is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TRX Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.5% of Newmont shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of TRX Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Newmont shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of TRX Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TRX Gold beats Newmont on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022. TRX Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Oakville, Canada.

