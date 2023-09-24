Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Shares Sold by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. cut its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. 42.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens downgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nicolet Bankshares

In other news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $74,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,219.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $74,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,848 shares in the company, valued at $433,219.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 2,500 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $203,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,961.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $360,730. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NIC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.98. 26,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,148. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.76. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.76 and a 1 year high of $85.20.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.07. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $108.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

