NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,673 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,159 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 2.2% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $24,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $403,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 60.0% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Williams Trading dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.48.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $90.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,292,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,123,567. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.79. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $139.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

