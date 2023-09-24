NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,199 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE NKE opened at $90.85 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $139.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.79.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas cut NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. OTR Global cut NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.