Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Position Lifted by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,086 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. American National Bank boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSC stock opened at $202.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.92. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $194.05 and a 52 week high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

