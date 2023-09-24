Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after buying an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $537,007,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after buying an additional 1,265,666 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 221.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,124,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $238,404,000 after buying an additional 775,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $627,438,000 after buying an additional 638,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NSC traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,716. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.92. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $194.05 and a 1-year high of $261.71. The firm has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

