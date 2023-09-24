North Atlantic Smaller Companies (LON:NAS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3,648.08

North Atlantic Smaller Companies (LON:NAS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,648.08 ($45.19) and traded as high as GBX 3,650 ($45.21). North Atlantic Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 3,640 ($45.09), with a volume of 5,291 shares trading hands.

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £492.49 million, a P/E ratio of -536.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,648.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,607.40.

Insider Activity at North Atlantic Smaller Companies

In other news, insider Peregrine D. E. M. Moncreiffe purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,520 ($43.60) per share, for a total transaction of £35,200 ($43,602.13). 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Company Profile

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.

