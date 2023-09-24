Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NOC traded down $12.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $424.90. 850,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,773. The company has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $436.65 and its 200-day moving average is $448.05. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $416.71 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOC. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $503.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

