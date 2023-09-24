Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NOVN. Brookline Capital Management lowered Novan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Oppenheimer lowered Novan from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVN. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novan by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. 14.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Novan
Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.
