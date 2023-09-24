Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Bought by Refined Wealth Management

Refined Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 308,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 15.8% of Refined Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $19,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 140.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000.

Shares of NULG opened at $59.99 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

