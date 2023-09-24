Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Raised to $66.00 at Citigroup

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.88.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $62.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $76.11. The company has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.77.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 638,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.01 per share, with a total value of $36,389,540.01. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 222,629,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,692,093,143.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 638,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.01 per share, with a total value of $36,389,540.01. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 222,629,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,692,093,143.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,539,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

