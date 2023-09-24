Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

OHI has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a sector perform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.13.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

View Our Latest Report on OHI

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.3 %

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

OHI opened at $33.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $34.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 262.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.