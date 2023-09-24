OMG Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.12 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One OMG Network token can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001677 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $62.54 million and approximately $6.12 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00033761 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026682 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00011158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003261 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

