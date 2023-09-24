ON (NYSE:ONON) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ONON. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ON from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on ON from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of ON from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ON from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.42.

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.45. ON has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 200.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.27.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). ON had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $444.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONON. CWM LLC acquired a new position in ON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON by 75.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in ON by 151.6% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ON by 32.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in ON by 646.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

