Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.33.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $123.22 on Friday. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $56.02 and a 12 month high of $142.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.01 and a 200-day moving average of $103.86.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $190.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onto Innovation

In other news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 3,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total transaction of $376,045.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,710.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 3,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total transaction of $376,045.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,710.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,523 shares of company stock worth $4,958,113 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 55.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,217,000 after buying an additional 592,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $33,441,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 572.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 448,591 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 35.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,617,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,169,000 after purchasing an additional 427,056 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth about $26,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.