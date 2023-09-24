Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 69.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.12.

Oracle Stock Down 0.4 %

ORCL opened at $109.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

