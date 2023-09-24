Ordinals Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. Ordinals has a total market cap of $74.72 million and $10.51 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ordinals has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Ordinals token can currently be purchased for $3.56 or 0.00013385 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ordinals Token Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ordinals (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals-BRC20 platform. Ordinals has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of Ordinals is 3.52099207 USD and is down -4.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $11,286,478.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ordinals.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

