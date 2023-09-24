O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Position Reduced by L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 3.8% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP owned 0.05% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $29,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 694.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,012,000 after buying an additional 860,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $935,370,000 after buying an additional 548,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $971.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ORLY traded up $9.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $936.02. The company had a trading volume of 399,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,243. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $680.00 and a 1-year high of $975.72. The stock has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $940.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $914.45.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

