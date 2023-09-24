Oxen (OXEN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $14,020.74

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.0697 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $4.52 million and $14,020.74 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oxen has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,573.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00243463 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.44 or 0.00780601 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00013943 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.24 or 0.00539016 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00057355 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00117141 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 64,824,500 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

