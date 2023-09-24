Oxen Price Hits $0.0710 on Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and $13,919.08 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.0710 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,605.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.69 or 0.00243153 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.75 or 0.00784625 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00014001 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.93 or 0.00537237 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00057367 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00117899 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 64,823,551 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

