Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $100.78

Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 100.78 ($1.25) and traded as low as GBX 93.10 ($1.15). Oxford Metrics shares last traded at GBX 95 ($1.18), with a volume of 342,195 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Oxford Metrics from GBX 145 ($1.80) to GBX 150 ($1.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th.
Oxford Metrics Stock Performance
About Oxford Metrics
Oxford Metrics plc provides software for smart sensing in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Vicon Group and Yotta Group segments. The Vicon Group segment engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets.
