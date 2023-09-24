Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.52

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.52 and traded as high as C$32.25. Paramount Resources shares last traded at C$31.85, with a volume of 153,673 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POU. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$31.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.53.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$374.40 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 24.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 4.5049505 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paramount Resources

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 10,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.19, for a total value of C$321,910.00. Insiders own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Resources

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.