Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) & Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF) Critical Analysis

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) and Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Patterson-UTI Energy has a beta of 2.38, meaning that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permex Petroleum has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Patterson-UTI Energy and Permex Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patterson-UTI Energy 11.28% 21.22% 11.46% Permex Petroleum -522.68% -47.88% -35.60%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patterson-UTI Energy $2.65 billion 1.14 $154.66 million $1.60 9.05 Permex Petroleum $880,000.00 5.07 -$2.71 million N/A N/A

This table compares Patterson-UTI Energy and Permex Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Patterson-UTI Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Permex Petroleum.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.9% of Patterson-UTI Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Patterson-UTI Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Patterson-UTI Energy and Permex Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patterson-UTI Energy 0 2 7 1 2.90 Permex Petroleum 0 0 1 0 3.00

Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.86%. Given Patterson-UTI Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Patterson-UTI Energy is more favorable than Permex Petroleum.

Summary

Patterson-UTI Energy beats Permex Petroleum on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia. The Pressure Pumping Services segment offers pressure pumping services that consist of well stimulation for the completion of new wells and remedial work on existing wells, as well as hydraulic fracturing, cementing, and acid pumping services in Texas and the Appalachian region. The Directional Drilling Services segment provides a suite of directional drilling services, including directional drilling and measurement-while-drilling services; supply and rental of downhole performance motors; and software and services that enhances the accuracy of directional and horizontal wellbores, wellbore quality, and on-bottom rate of penetration. It also services equipment to drilling contractors, as well as provides electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine, and mining industries in North America and other markets; and owns and invests in oil and natural gas assets as a non-operating working interest owner located principally in Texas and New Mexico. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Permex Petroleum

Permex Petroleum Corporation, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Pittcock North property, Pittcock South property, Windy Jones property, and Mary Bullard property located in Stonewall County. It also holds interests in the West Henshaw property located in Eddy County, New Mexico; Oxy Yates property located in Eddy County; and Breedlove B Clearfork property located in Martin Country, Texas. In addition, the company has royalty interests in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. Permex Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

