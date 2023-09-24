Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,086.67 ($13.46).

Several research analysts have issued reports on PSON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pearson from GBX 1,190 ($14.74) to GBX 1,210 ($14.99) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

LON PSON opened at GBX 867.80 ($10.75) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 852.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 837.23. Pearson has a one year low of GBX 749.40 ($9.28) and a one year high of GBX 1,006.29 ($12.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,169.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.17, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,500.00%.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

