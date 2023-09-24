PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PED opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.93. The firm has a market cap of $85.30 million, a P/E ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.32. PEDEVCO has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $1.31.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $10.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 million. On average, research analysts predict that PEDEVCO will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PEDEVCO

Institutional Trading of PEDEVCO

In related news, Director John J. Scelfo sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $36,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PEDEVCO by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,352,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 163,162 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 40.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 69,514 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 374.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 92,482 shares during the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

