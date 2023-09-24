Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $466.01

Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 466.01 ($5.77) and traded as high as GBX 468.50 ($5.80). Personal Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 467 ($5.78), with a volume of 299,384 shares.

Personal Assets Trust Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 466.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 471.17. The company has a market cap of £1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,675.00 and a beta of 0.19.

Personal Assets Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Personal Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Personal Assets Trust

In other news, insider Iain Ferguson bought 1,394 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 472 ($5.85) per share, with a total value of £6,579.68 ($8,150.23). 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

