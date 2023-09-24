PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,044 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 236.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE:ENB opened at $34.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $42.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 187.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. CIBC upped their price target on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ENB

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.