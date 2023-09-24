PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 176 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,104,994 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,691,763,000 after acquiring an additional 249,501 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walmart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $2,598,736,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Walmart by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,515,655,000 after buying an additional 33,452 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,827,065 shares of company stock valued at $746,491,655 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $162.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.40. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The firm has a market cap of $436.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

