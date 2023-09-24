PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,030 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 101.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,991,000 after purchasing an additional 331,852 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,944,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5,734.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 180,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,545,000 after acquiring an additional 177,753 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,908,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,854,000 after acquiring an additional 151,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,415.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 134,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 3.5 %

CBRL opened at $66.75 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.28 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.70.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $836.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.59 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 116.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 24,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $1,658,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,010,465.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CBRL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. CL King dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.