PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 17,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.17.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $93.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.82 and its 200 day moving average is $93.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $106.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.05%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

