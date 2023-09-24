PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 51.0% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DGRO opened at $50.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.79. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $53.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

