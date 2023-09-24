PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 174 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $197,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $197,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.45, for a total transaction of $554,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 223,100 shares in the company, valued at $35,350,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,212 shares of company stock valued at $26,086,688 in the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.4 %

ANET stock opened at $180.34 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.20 and a 12 month high of $198.70. The firm has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.40.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

