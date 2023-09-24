PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 635 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF accounts for 1.1% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,825,000 after acquiring an additional 48,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 704,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,909,000 after acquiring an additional 14,236 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 610,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,058,000 after acquiring an additional 13,581 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 438,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,273,000 after buying an additional 80,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $64,557,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $137.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.72 and a fifty-two week high of $160.71.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.