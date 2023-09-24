PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 383 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XT. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,580,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 167,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 42,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $52.09 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $58.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.64.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

