PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,816,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,756,000 after acquiring an additional 111,436 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after buying an additional 6,770,054 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,287,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,274,000 after buying an additional 1,749,688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,602,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,963,000 after buying an additional 505,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,996,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,361,000 after buying an additional 308,451 shares in the last quarter.

BIV stock opened at $72.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.28. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

