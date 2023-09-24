Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Decreased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 23,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $94.93 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.23 and its 200-day moving average is $95.97.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PM. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PM

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.