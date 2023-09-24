Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Lowered to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $35.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PECO. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PECO

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.5 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average of $32.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.91, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.66. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $36.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 254.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PECO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 94.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,283,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315,809 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,901,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,079,000 after buying an additional 125,181 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,679,000 after buying an additional 5,856,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,585,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,307 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,645,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,152,000 after acquiring an additional 120,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.