PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.01

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.01 and traded as high as $3.60. PHX Minerals shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 13,838 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on PHX Minerals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on PHX Minerals from $4.70 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

PHX Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02. The stock has a market cap of $132.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.64.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). PHX Minerals had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 million. Research analysts forecast that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PHX Minerals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

Institutional Trading of PHX Minerals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 33.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 4.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 16,810 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 11.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 9.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 16,152 shares during the period. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

