Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Raised to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $25.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Pinterest from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.56.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.69 and a beta of 1.03. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.15.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $1,230,870.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 394,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,767,400.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $76,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,900.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $1,230,870.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 394,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,767,400.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 535,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,743,076. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 21.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pinterest by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 51,318 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after buying an additional 198,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

