Piper Sandler Raises Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Price Target to $16.50

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eastern Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. Eastern Bankshares has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.66. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $195.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently -129.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern Bankshares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 988,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,300,000 after purchasing an additional 28,308 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 130.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 181,044 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

