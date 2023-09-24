Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.78

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.78 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 8.71 ($0.11). Plant Health Care shares last traded at GBX 8.85 ($0.11), with a volume of 44,909 shares trading hands.

Plant Health Care Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £30.23 million, a PE ratio of -442.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.77.

About Plant Health Care

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the yield and quality of crops, such as corn, soybeans, sugar cane, citrus, and rice, as well as fruits and vegetables.

