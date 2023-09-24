Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Shares of POLA opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28. Polar Power has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.19.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 29.54% and a negative net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter.
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
