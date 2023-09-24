Premia (PREMIA) Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week

Premia (PREMIA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Premia has a total market capitalization of $4.45 million and approximately $152.17 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Premia has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Premia token can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Premia Profile

Premia was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. The official message board for Premia is blog.premia.blue. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. The Reddit community for Premia is https://reddit.com/r/premiafinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Premia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

