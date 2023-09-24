Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.33.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.11.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.22 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Primo Water during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Clearline Capital LP increased its position in Primo Water by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 2,419,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,345,000 after purchasing an additional 860,380 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 6.3% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 6.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

