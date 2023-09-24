Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Stock Performance

Shares of Pro-Dex stock opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $56.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average is $17.34.

Institutional Trading of Pro-Dex

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Pro-Dex by 345.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pro-Dex by 421.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pro-Dex during the second quarter valued at $168,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Pro-Dex by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

