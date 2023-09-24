Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires 7,246 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 71.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CTC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 517.1% during the fourth quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.2% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GILD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.05.

GILD opened at $75.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

